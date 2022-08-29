What started as a family’s worst nightmare became an unimaginable tragedy in Hazlehurst, Georgia, after a son and mother died several days apart.

In April, 20-year-old Tee’Andrick Lawson was found brutally beaten inside his mother’s home. His brother, worried after not hearing from him, was forced to break into the house. What his sibling found was his body, lifeless and “brutalized,” as his mother, Tasha Lawson, described, according to Bossip.

“He had to break through the window just to get in here and find his brother’s body, which he’s in totally complete shock,” Tee’Andrick’s older sister, Terreona Harrison, said in an interview with WTOC.

The family of Tee’Andrick Lawson believes he was targeted for his sexuality

According to WTOC, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. Still, they haven’t yet confirmed whether Tee’Andrick’s death is being pursued as a hate crime because he was LGBTQ+. However, for his family, the motive feels painfully clear.

Tasha Lawson, a mother from Georgia, passed away on from heart complications just 11 days after her 20-year-old son, Tee’Andrick Lawson, was found brutally beaten to death in their home.



Tragic.



The family believes her death was caused by “sheer heartbreak” over the loss of… pic.twitter.com/vWUZsOP2Gq — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) April 23, 2025

“He died in his home. Where he felt he was comfortable. He thought he was safe, and he was not safe,” Harrison said. “And for it to be people that’s literally right across the road or down the block, I can’t.”

She didn’t hold back when reflecting on who she believes is responsible.

“He just wanted to be him. He couldn’t even be him. Everybody accepted him, but the men who couldn’t accept themselves,” Harrison continued.

Tee’Andrick’s family’s pain didn’t end with his death. A little over a week after losing her son, Tasha also died, People reported. The family believes the weight of grief caused her death.

Tee’Andrick Lawson’s family is seeking support through GoFundMe

A family member, Raziyh Mackey, set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of both funerals, and the community has been rallying to support them during this time.

“Their bond was deep and unbreakable — best friends who did everything together,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The pain of losing her son was too much for her heart to bear, and just days later, she passed away from sheer heartbreak. This double loss has left their family shattered.”

Mackey also added that both deaths are a “double loss has left their family shattered, so forgive me if I don’t have the proper words to say! We’re asking for your support to help give the love-filled farewell we deserve.”

There aren’t any suspects at this time.