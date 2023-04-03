A 13-year-old student from Georgia has achieved a major milestone: he was accepted into 20 colleges. Joshua Suddith is currently enrolled as a student at Hills Academy in Conyers, Georgia.

The 13-year-old’s mother Chaundra Suddith said her son has always been a fast learner. He started talking at 9 months old and knew how to read at 18 months, she told 11Alive. At just 3 years old, Suddith wrote his first book. His mother says he has been a “miracle from the beginning.”

“His grit and determination are the most impressive things about him,” she added. “He didn’t let challenges get in the way of his dream.”

At just 13 years old, Joshua Suddith has been accepted to Morehouse College — his dream school since age 4.

Suddith started his academic career early. At 7 years old, he was already enrolled in a Duke University talent program. He also skipped several grades. The student is currently enrolled in a dual program at Augusta Technical College, where he has been following 27 credit hours with a 3.88 GPA.

“As my namesake, Joshua, truly makes me proud. I pray he always keeps God first,” his father Joshua Suddith said.

WOW! 🌟 At 3, he wrote a children's book. At 7, he was enrolled in a Duke University talent program.

Suddith received acceptance letters from 20 colleges, including Miles College, Shaw University, Tennessee State University, and Jackson State University. He also got into his dream school, Morehouse College. Suddith learned as a child that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended the HBCU at 15 years old and was inspired to follow suit.

The 13-year-old wants to study international relations. He is planning on deferring his acceptance by one year in order to complete high school. Suddith is also planning on commuting to Morehouse during his enrollment and hopes to receive scholarships to alleviate tuition costs.

“I am driven by a passion for learning and making a positive impact in the world,” he said, according to WTOK. “Whether it’s excelling in academics or inspiring others, I am committed to growing and improving.”