Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the most high-profile politicians in the Democratic Party and a possible 2028 presidential contender, is sparking conversation and criticism for seeming to pursue a closer relationship with President Donald Trump. The president’s recent visit to Michigan created renewed scrutiny as Trump and Whitmer appeared together.

Whitmer embraces Trump in Michigan visit

Trump arrived in Michigan Tuesday, and Whitmer greeted the president as he exited Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Whitmer hugged Trump, in a moment that has become symbolic of recent moves that have been interpreted as figuratively embracing the president.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer meeting Donald Trump on the tarmac and hugging him is icky.



She can't blame this one on an "ambush." pic.twitter.com/rnZGnSFd1l — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 29, 2025

Later, as Trump spoke at the base, announcing that he would “save Selfridge” from possible closure and was ordering additional fighter jets for the base, Whitmer stood by and was eventually invited to the podium. “Well, I hadn’t planned to speak,” Whitmer began, seemingly surprised, before giving comments about the importance of the base. “I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization at Selfridge. It’s crucial for the Michigan economy,” she said. “So thank you,” Whitmer continued. “I am so, so grateful that this announcement was made today, and I appreciate all the work. Thank you.”

Whitmer: I had not planned to speak but… pic.twitter.com/35mCWzkywY — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2025

Pattern emerging in Whitmer’s approach to Trump

Whitmer’s friendly reception of Trump on Tuesday has drawn criticism from Democrats who see her as attempting to move to the political center and normalizing Trump in the process. Whitmer drew rebuke from fellow Democrats, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, after she gave a speech partially aligning herself with Trump’s tariff agenda.

I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov. He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA. I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than… pic.twitter.com/cILtTYplcn — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 14, 2024

Whitmer was criticized earlier in April for a visit to the White House, when a private visit turned into a photo-op, with Whitmer standing awkwardly in the Oval Office and even covering her face as Trump signed executive orders in front of the media, including orders related to the Justice Department going after members of his first administration who disagreed with his false allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

New photo of Wednesday’s Oval Office encounter involving Governor Whitmer from Eric Lee of The New York Times was published this morning. pic.twitter.com/bdGaaQGMEm — Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) April 12, 2025

Centrist strategy divides observers

Whitmer, a two-term Democratic governor of a swing state, is seen as a possible 2028 presidential candidate. Her growing pattern of outreach to Trump may be seen as an attempt to move toward the center, especially after Trump won Michigan in the 2024 presidential election. While Whitmer’s ability to win over people from both sides of the political aisle has been viewed as a strength for the governor, some see her as going too far to attempt to embrace Trump. Journalist Mehdi Hasan noted that far-right extremists attempted to kidnap Whitmer and yet she is now hugging Trump, who spread misinformation and vitriol against her.

Far right extremists tried to kidnap Whitmer. Trump himself later suggested it was a fake plot and mocked it. He called her ‘that woman in Michigan’ and led a crowd that chanted ‘lock her up.’



Today Whitmer hugged him on the tarmac.



This is why Dems lose. 🤷🏽‍♂️👇🏽 https://t.co/1GEHRXtJQc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 29, 2025

Former Navy Intelligence Officer Travis Akers, meanwhile, wrote, “It’s ridiculous that Democrats are upset with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for joining President Trump at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. She was there in her official capacity to support the men and women in uniform of the Michigan National Guard. What a stupid thing to be mad at.”

It’s ridiculous that Democrats are upset with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for joining President Trump at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. She was there in her official capacity to support the men and women in uniform of the Michigan National Guard. What a stupid thing to be mad at. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 29, 2025

Whether or not Whitmer will continue to reach out to Trump, and how such overtures impact her political future, remain to be seen. For now, these moves by Whitmer remain polarizing for the American public as some Democrats like the Michigan governor attempt to find common ground with the president while others seek to solidify their opposition to Trump and the GOP agenda.