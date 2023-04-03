Adams has just three months to build a team and reconnect with New Yorkers, including a growing population of independent voters. While the city remains predominantly Democratic, a red wave surged in November. Still, some of Adams’ allies believe he can appeal to voters across party lines.

“The mayor’s going to set forth policy he believes is right (and) he’s going to do it with authenticity, regardless of whether it’s coming from the Trump administration (or) coming from traditional Democratic leadership,” his close friend and adviser Frank Carone said in an interview with Politico. “He is the mayor of New York City, not the mayor of the Democratic Party.”

The June 24 primary now features 12 Democratic candidates, with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his candidacy in March, leading the race. Adams criticized Cuomo for the rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s controversial bail reform. He also accused the former governor, who resigned amid sexual assault allegations, of abandoning his duties and suggested he could do so again if another crisis arises.

“I never put my personal challenges in the way of delivering for New Yorkers,” Adams told Politico. “What happens the next time he has a personal crisis? Is he going to abandon the city?”