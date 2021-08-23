Watching Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo from the Bravo series Summer House interview Megan Thee Stallion on the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet was painful.

As Berner, who was formerly on the show, and DeSorbo, who is currently on the Bravo series, spoke over each other, DeSorbo revealed to Meg how much she loves her music.

“I start my day with you and only you,” she said, with Berner adding, “No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

The Houston Hottie replied, “Because you want to throw that fighting s**t out the window, and you want to get cute and be a bad b***h.”

Many quickly commented on the racial undertone and microaggression.

“These micro aggressions are MACRO. Who is this little girl?” a TikTok user responded to Vanity Fair’s video of the exchange.

Another shared, “Meg was like ‘fight people? Girl, I make Bad Bih music. Do you see these nails? We don’t fight.'”

“When she wants to fight……….🤔” someone else wrote.

A fourth TikToker commented, “Meg handled this so well. The micro aggressions were crazy.”

People magazine reported that Berner posted an apology statement to her Instagram Stories regarding the cringy moment on Thursday.

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music, and it’s my go-to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me,” Berner wrote.

“It was a careless choice of words, and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning, and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to comment on the situation.