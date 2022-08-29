Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her empire with a brand new tequila brand called Chicas Divertidas, which translates to “funny girls.”
On Feb. 15, the official Instagram account for Chicas Divertidas tagged Megan to announce its launch. The post included photos of the Grammy winner rocking a Vegas showgirl costume that matched the red-orange, fuchsia and dark purple colors of her brand’s luxurious, artsy glass bottles.
“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was smooth AF, designed to be shared and savoured with your hotties,” Megan said in a note to potential customers via the brand’s website. “I created Chicas Divertidas with ALL the hotties in mind. The bottle is slender and curvaceous, inspired by the Angel’s Trumpet, a fragrant flower that’s secretly a deadly force of nature. While the heart and dagger cork is a visual reminder to all my hotties to keep it cute, classy, and cut-throat. Chicas Divertidas is for the girls, guys, and anyone in between. It’s about stepping out, up, and into your own and supporting each other along the way. I am excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!“
The rapper is selling a Blanco for $70 and a Reposado for $80, according to an official press release. The key ingredient in both options is 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the “red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico,” per the brand’s website. The Blanco offers a smooth citrus taste that infuses orange peel, rosemary, pine, mint, pepper and green tea. On the other hand, the Reposado has a flavor profile of warm cinnamon, toasted coconut, vanilla, walnuts and almonds.
During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast, Megan shared that none other than Beyoncé, who launched her own whiskey brand Sir Davis, in 2024, inspired her to take on this new endeavor.
“She was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right, queen,'” Megan told Sharpe, per the Houston Chronicle.
In a recent sit-down with Forbes, Megan said she picked tequila because it’s always a crowd favorite in any social setting.
“Well, everybody knows I’m hot girl culture. I like to have fun. Everybody knows that I am a vibe curator. When you go to parties, in my experience, everybody’s drink of choice is tequila. I feel like it’s just a universal happy drink,” she said. “And I have always loved a good reposado. It’s my favorite. So I decided, I need to be the one bringing the vibe to parties—with gifts. So that’s how I came up with Chicas.”
Megan also shared some insights into the process of formulating the liquor.
“I went down to the factory multiple times. The first time I ever went it really blew my mind because it looked so serious in there. I had never seen a field of agave. To see everybody out there and to go into the field and chop agave. It’s grown out of volcanic soil. The vibe around the whole distillery is just amazing,” she said. “I didn’t know the fumes could make you feel tipsy, though. I was like, ‘Okay, so everybody is just at work turnt up, all day.’ But no, I went down there and ate local food and got in the field with everybody.”
“Because I take this seriously,” she added, “and I want the Hotties to have something that’s an extension of me.”
You can pre-order Chicas Divertidas at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com; a nationwide rollout is slated for the coming weeks.