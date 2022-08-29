Megan also shared some insights into the process of formulating the liquor.

“I went down to the factory multiple times. The first time I ever went it really blew my mind because it looked so serious in there. I had never seen a field of agave. To see everybody out there and to go into the field and chop agave. It’s grown out of volcanic soil. The vibe around the whole distillery is just amazing,” she said. “I didn’t know the fumes could make you feel tipsy, though. I was like, ‘Okay, so everybody is just at work turnt up, all day.’ But no, I went down there and ate local food and got in the field with everybody.”