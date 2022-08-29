Hannah Bronfman got super candid with Blavity’s founder and CEO of Morgan DeBaun about the importance of being a money magnet for startup companies that are often overlooked, especially when they cater to women during day one at AfroTech.

Bronfman is a content creator, former DJ and powerhouse in advising and raising venture capital for businesses.

Photo: Victoria Engblom

With over 1 million social media followers, she has built a career that’s allowed her to generate millions of dollars for over 70 companies in the beauty, wellness and healthcare industries. Some of those companies include Topicals, Golde and Monte’s Fine Foods.