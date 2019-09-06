The FBI has arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, accusing her of helping a man escape from immigration authorities.

As the agency was looking to arrest the man, Dugan allegedly helped the wanted man escape through the jury door of her courtroom. Agents then chased down the man by foot and took him into custody, The Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, Dugan was also taken into custody on Friday as she faces charges of “concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest,” as well as obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

What happened during Judge Hannah Dugan’s hearing on Friday?

The judge appeared for a hearing in federal court later in the day. She was then released from custody.

Dugan’s attorney, Craig Mastantuono, spoke up for his client during Friday’s hearing.

“Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety,” the attorney said, per the AP.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers condemned the arrest in a statement on Friday, saying the Trump administration is repeatedly using “dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine our judiciary at every level.”

Who is Hannah Dugan, the judge accused of helping an immigrant escape from the FBI?

Dugan, who has been serving in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court since 2016, was re-elected to her second six-year term in 2022, per NBC News. The judge attended the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she earned a law degree. She later worked for the Legal Aid Society, helping people who can’t afford lawyers.

“As a Legal Aid attorney I would listen for other legal concerns besides the reason a client would ask for representation. So while my client representation might have started with a ticket, it could also include housing, public benefits, family, or consumer issue and representation,” Dugan said in a previous interview with the Milwaukee Independent, per NBC News.

The Milwaukee judge has led multiple other projects throughout her career, including a domestic violence initiative that aimed to “address the civil legal issues that are hurdles for persons attempting to leave unsafe situations.”

Dugan has also been involved with several nonprofit organizations, including the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which helps refugees settling in the U.S.