Harvard University announced it is now offering free tuition to students whose families make $200,000 or less per year. It also said Harvard College will be free for those whose families make $100,000 and under. These news policies regarding financial aid come as the Trump administration has pulled funding from several universities over their DEI practices.

What’s included in Harvard’s new financial aid policy?

Harvard College will be free for students whose family income equals or is below $100,000 per year. This will cover all billed expenses such as tuition, food, housing, health insurance, and travel costs, according to The Harvard Gazette. Students will also receive a $2,000 grant in their first year and another $2,000 grant in their junior year in order to provide support post-graduation.

On the other hand, Harvard University will offer free tuition to students from families who make $200,000 or less per year. They may qualify for additional financial assistance to cover expenses depending on their circumstances. The university also notes that students from families who make over $200,000 may still qualify to receive aid to match their situation.

These changes will go into effect during the 2025-26 academic year.

A Harvard education will be more accessible to middle-income families

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said, according to The Harvard Gazette. “By bringing people of outstanding promise together to learn with and from one another, we truly realize the tremendous potential of the University.”

These new financial aid opportunities make it so that 86% of U.S. families will qualify, according to the Harvard Gazette. The median household income was $80,000 in 2023, according to the US Census and as reported by BBC.

“We know the most talented students come from different socioeconomic backgrounds and experiences, from every state and around the globe,” William R. Fitzsimmons, Harvard College’s dean of admissions and financial aid, said. “Our financial aid is critical to ensuring that these students know Harvard College is a place where they can be part of a vibrant learning community strengthened by their presence and participation.”

Harvard is expanding an already existing financial aid program

Prior to the free tuition announcement, Harvard already offered financial aid to students. It said 55% of undergraduate students receive aid, with their families having paid an average of $15,700 for the 2023-24 year. Students from families whose income was under $85,000 could already benefit from free university costs, including housing and medical care.

“Harvard has long sought to open our doors to the most talented students, no matter their financial circumstances,” Hopi Hoekstra, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said. “This investment in financial aid aims to make a Harvard College education possible for every admitted student, so they can pursue their academic passions and positively impact our future.”

The Trump administration has cut funding at top universities

The news comes as the Trump administration has pulled $400 million in funding from Columbia University over student protests against Israel’s involvement in Gaza. It also threatened to cut additional funding at universities over their DEI initiatives. It also comes as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in 2024.