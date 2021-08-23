It’s an exciting time for Alabama State University’s Amarr Knox and Southern University’s DaKiyah Sanders.

ESPN reported that Knox proposed to Sanders on Feb. 6, and the Hornets and Jaguars guards announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

The couple, who met at Alabama State before Sanders transferred to Southern, has since made March Madness history with their teams’ wins on the first days of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Knox made the game-winning shot against St. Francis University on Tuesday, scoring 16 of Alabama State’s 70 points to defeat the Red Flash by two and marking the HBCU’s first NCAA tournament win.

ALABAMA STATE TAKES A LEAD IN THE FINAL SECOND 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TktQHBcwo9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2025

The following day, his fiancee helped in Southern’s 68-56 win over the UC San Diego Tritons with four assists and three rebounds. According to ESPN, “The win marked the Jaguars’ first in the women’s NCAA tournament and the first for a Southwestern Athletic Conference team in the Big Dance.”

“It was crazy watching in the hotel the very next day,” Knox told The Associated Press about his fiancee. “I’m happy for her, and I will be watching her against UCLA.”

To celebrate, Sanders posted photos on Instagram with an inspiring caption, writing, in part, “Since I’ve been able to bounce a ball I’ve worked at this sport with everything that I’ve had in me, but I hadn’t quite had the faith to match my work ethic.”

She continued, “My hard work wasn’t enough until I had the faith to match,” and declined to take any credit for the accomplishment, instead giving all honor to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

On Thursday, the Hornets lost to No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers, 83-63. Southern faces off against the top-seeded UCLA Bruins on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.