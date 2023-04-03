The wait is finally over — March Madness is officially here! The 2025 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets were revealed on Selection Sunday, with several top picks, upsets and key matchups as fans gear up for the action-packed annual event in just a few days.
What teams made the bracket field in men’s and women’s basketball?
The NCAA has released the 2025 March Madness printable brackets featuring 68 men’s and women’s basketball teams. Auburn secured the No. 1 overall seed over Duke on the men’s side, while North Carolina and Texas narrowly made the cut, avoiding a spot among the five snubbed teams. Meanwhile, the SEC hit a milestone, with 14 of its 16 teams qualifying for the tournament, according to the NCAA and Yahoo! Sports.
On the women’s side, the University of California, Los Angeles nabbed the No. 1 overall seed, edging out South Carolina, which was placed in the Spokane 1 region, per CBS Sports. The Bruins have experienced several “firsts” with their first 30-plus-win season and are now reaching the top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in team history. Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks remain one of the top teams with the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham region.
Here’s everything fans need to know about the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including schedules, TV channels and how to follow each game on the road to the Final Four.
Men’s basketball tournament and printable bracket
THE BRACKET 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fo6lA8hJ7g
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2025
Tuesday, March 18 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)
- (16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. | truTV
- (11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. | truTV
Wednesday, March 19 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)
- (16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. | truTV
- (11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. | truTV
Thursday, March 20 (First Round/Round of 64)
- (8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- (1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. | TBS
- (1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. | truTV
- (6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. | TNT
- (8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. | TBS
- (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- (7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. | TNT
- (2) St. John’s vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. | TBS
- (3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. | truTV
Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)
- (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- (3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- (5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS
- (1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS
- (7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV
- (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. | TNT
- (4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS
- (1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- (8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT
- (6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT
- (2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS
- (5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV
Saturday, March 22 (Second Round/Round of 32)
- TBA
Sunday, March 23 (Second Round/Round of 32)
- TBA
Thursday, March 27 (Sweet 16)
- TBA
Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)
- TBA
Saturday, March 29 (Elite Eight)
- TBA
Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)
- TBA
Saturday, April 5 (Final Four in San Antonio)
- 6:09 p.m. on CBS
- 8:49 p.m. on CBS
Monday, April 7 (National championship game in San Antonio)
- 8:50 p.m. on CBS
View the printable version of the bracket now:
Women’s basketball tournament and printable bracket
The #MarchMadness bracket is set. Who are your #WFinalFour picks? 🤔
🔗 https://t.co/QIQn4M1ska
🎟️ https://t.co/oNWQdiTrHB pic.twitter.com/voDdqM1dt3
— NCAA Women's Final Four (@WFinalFour) March 17, 2025
Wednesday, March 19 (First Four)
- (11) Iowa State vs. (11) Princeton, 7 p.m. | ESPNU
- (16) UC San Diego vs. (16) Southern U., 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Thursday, March 20 (First Four)
- (11) Columbia vs. (11) Washington 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- (16) High Point vs. (16) William & Mary, 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)
- (6) Michigan vs. (11) Iowa State/Princeton, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
- (4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty, 12 p.m. | ESPN
- (8) Utah vs. (9) Indiana, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- (5) Kansas State vs. (12) Fairfield, 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (4) Baylor vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- (2) TCU vs. (15) FDU, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (1) South Carolina vs. (16) Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN
- (7) Vanderbilt vs. (10) Oregon, 5:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (4) Ohio State vs. (13) Montana State, 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (5) Ole Miss vs. (12) Ball State, 6 p.m. | ESPNU
- (7) Louisville vs. (10) Nebraska, 6 p.m. | ESPN
- (8) Richmond vs. (9) Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (2) Duke vs. (15) Lehigh, 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- (5) Tennessee vs. (12) South Florida, 8 p.m. | ESPN
- (1) UCLA vs. (16) UC San Diego/Southern U., 10 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, March 22 (First Round/Round of 64)
- (6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State, 12 p.m.| ESPN
- (2) UConn vs. (15) Arkansas State, 1 p.m. | ABC
- (5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- (6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia/Washington, 2 p.m. | ESPNews
- (3) Oklahoma vs. (14) FGCU, 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- (1) Southern California vs. (16) UNC Greensboro, 3 p.m. | ABC
- (7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State, 4 p.m. | ESPN
- (3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- (7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard, 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (8) California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton, 7:15 p.m. | ESPNews
- (6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason, 7:45 p.m. | ESPN2
- (1) Texas vs. (16) High Point/William & Mary, 9:45 p.m. | ESPN2
- (3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, March 23 (Second Round/Round of 32)
- TBA
Monday, March 24 (Second Round/Round of 32)
- TBA
Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)
- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- 5 p.m. on ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- 10 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, March 29 (Sweet 16)
- 1 p.m. on ABC
- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- 5:30 p.m. on ABC
- 8 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)
- 1 p.m. on ABC
- 3 p.m. on ABC
Monday, March 31 (Elite Eight)
- 7 p.m. on ESPN
- 9 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, April 4 (Final Four in Tampa, Florida)
- 7 p.m. on ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, April 6 (National championship game in Tampa, Florida)
- 3 p.m. on ABC
View the printable version of the bracket below: