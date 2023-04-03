What teams made the bracket field in men’s and women’s basketball?

The NCAA has released the 2025 March Madness printable brackets featuring 68 men’s and women’s basketball teams. Auburn secured the No. 1 overall seed over Duke on the men’s side, while North Carolina and Texas narrowly made the cut, avoiding a spot among the five snubbed teams. Meanwhile, the SEC hit a milestone, with 14 of its 16 teams qualifying for the tournament, according to the NCAA and Yahoo! Sports.

On the women’s side, the University of California, Los Angeles nabbed the No. 1 overall seed, edging out South Carolina, which was placed in the Spokane 1 region, per CBS Sports. The Bruins have experienced several “firsts” with their first 30-plus-win season and are now reaching the top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in team history. Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks remain one of the top teams with the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham region.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including schedules, TV channels and how to follow each game on the road to the Final Four.