The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has conducted a study regarding the well-being and mental health of Black students on campus. It found that they fare better at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as at Predominantly Black Institutions. Titled “Flourishing: Bolstering the Mental Health of Students at HBCUs and PBIs,” the report included 2,504 students across 16 HBCUs and two PBIs during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

Black students reported better well-being and mental health at HBCUs and PBIs

Students at HBCUs reported flourishing mental health, a sense of belonging, lower anxiety and substance use, greater institutional trust, as well as being more open about emotions. Some 83% of HBCU students said they feel like they are part of the campus community as opposed to 72% for Black students at PWIs.

“My HBCU cultivates a strong sense of identity and culture of achievement,” a student said in a listening session, according to the study and as reported by University Business.

Some 45% of HBCU students also reported a “flourishing” mental health, as opposed to 38% Black students at PWIs.

“This research confirms what we’ve long understood about the unique power of HBCUs to nurture not just academic achievement, but holistic well-being among HBCU students,” the CEO and president of UNCF Dr. Michael L. Lomax said, per the report. “Even with fewer resources than our peers, these institutions create environments where students are affirmed and celebrated, fostering remarkable mental resilience despite significant socioeconomic challenges.”

HBCU students still experience mental health challenges

Students attending HBCUs still reported their experience with mental health challenges. This is despite reporting lower rates of anxiety, substance use disorders and eating disorders than the national average. Finances were found to impact their mental health, with 51% feeling their financial situation is “always” or “often” stressful.

Over half said there’s still a stigma attached to mental health treatment. Some 54% of HBCU students with mental health challenges said they received no treatment, as opposed to 47% of Black students at PWIs.

Lomax highlighted the importance of building on the findings of the report.

“We can’t think of a more important topic, nor a more sincerely needed effort, than helping to ensure all our students flourish,” he said, according to University Business.

Ninety-two percent of students who reported speaking with an educator about mental health challenges found the interaction to be supportive or very supportive.