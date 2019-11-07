Students from Philander Smith University and Southern University and A&M College won the sixth annual Moguls in the Making entrepreneurial pitch competition, which invites 50 students from historically Black colleges and universities to develop business concepts designed to improve Detroit’s economy.

This year’s participants competed for over $200,000 in scholarships and prizes. Two teams tied for first place. Each student winner won a $20,000 scholarship and a guaranteed internship. The competition, which was held from Oct. 2 to6, was hosted by Ally Financial in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Hampton University was second place and Spelman College was third.

Participants got a surprise from The Jennifer Hudson Show, which viewers will have to wait until Oct. 25 to see.

“These Moguls stand out among their peers — they’re hungry for new experiences, to learn about potential career paths, and to make a big impact in the community,” Reggie Willis, chief diversity officer at Ally Financial, said in a press release. “They always bring insightful ideas and perspectives to showcase in their pitches, and it’s exciting to see their growth in just a few short days.”

The five-day program saw 50 students broken up into teams of 10 tour Detroit and Ally Financial’s headquarters to learn about the city’s history and its socioeconomic struggles. The tour included stops at Orchestra Hall, Motown Museum and Detroit Pizza Bar. They were then assigned industries and were asked to come up with an idea to support Detroit’s economy. The students also got to participate in workshops, casual discussions and mentorship opportunities.

Students presented their ideas on the final day of the competition, sharing their business plans with a panel of judges who offered prizes to the top four teams selected. Members of those teams earned scholarships for the upcoming school year, paid internships at Ally Financial for the summer of 2025 and other prizes to help them pursue their education.

“Moguls in the Making is an ongoing commitment to increase social capital among HBCU students, while providing access, exposure, and opportunities to elevate their success,” Natalie Brown, senior director of corporate citizenship at Ally Financial, said in a press release. “As of this year, we will have hosted more than 300 HBCU students during the span of this program, and each year the bar is raised higher. We’ve been amazed by each team’s ingenuity and creativity, time and again.”

Check out the full list of student winners below:

First Place: Philander Smith University

Their idea, Little Genius, is an AI-Powered platform for K-5 students providing personalized learning to enhance literacy, numeracy, and science. The platform uses AI to create unique learning pathways that meet the needs of all students on an individual basis. Little Genius also includes gamified interactive assessments with voice recognition and offline functionality.

Kenna Agbugba, junior computer science student from Abuja, Nigeria

Angel Balogun, sophomore computer science student from Lagos, Nigeria

Zara Duruji, sophomore computer science student from Abuja, Nigeria

Jennifer Obinwanne, sophomore computer science student from Lagos, Nigeria

James Owolabi, senior computer science student from Abuja, Nigeria

First Place: Southern University and A&M College

Their Electric Meets Opportunity app revolutionizes transportation for low-income communities by providing affordable, eco-friendly access to clean energy vehicles. Designed for seamless convenience, it empowers drivers and passengers to reach essential destinations like work and healthcare, all while tapping into the future of smart, sustainable mobility.

Megan Abraham, senior marketing student from Baton Rouge, La.

Taylor Curtis, senior elementary education student from Houston

Jazmon DeRousselle, senior mass communications student from Houston

Rashard Grace, senior computer science student from Madison, Miss.

Nalone Sumo, senior finance student from Baton Rouge, La.

Second Place: Hampton University, $10,000 scholarships for each student.

The team’s Gov On the Go project addresses the lack of access to public services and job opportunities in Detroit’s underserved communities by engaging directly with residents, creating personalized pathways, and tracking success to drive economic mobility and reduce poverty. They plan to expand efforts through targeted outreach, adding resources like more vehicles and broader initiatives to maximize impact.

Chelsea Agyei, junior biochemistry student from Virginia Beach, Va.

Kiana Bernard, senior strategic communication student from Cincinnati, Ohio

Christin Fluellen, junior journalism student from Detroit

Braeden Lessane, sophomore business administration student from Winston Salem, N.C.

L. Ceri Mundrati, sophomore journalism student from Charlotte, N.C.



Third Place: Spelman College, $5,000 scholarships for each student.

The D.O.P.E. Initiative is a mission-driven credit union that aims to provide access to capital for Detroit residents that have been historically underserved by financial institutions. While offering many of the traditional services offered by a credit union, the D.O.P.E. Initiative will focus primarily on under-serviced individuals in the housing market.