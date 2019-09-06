A non-partisan group representing working-class people is launching a 31-day boycott against Home Depot after the retailer appeared to erase its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, following the lead of many other corporations who are choosing to abide by Donald Trump’s orders. John Schwartz, founder of The People’s Union USA, revealed his organization’s boycott movement in a video shared on social media. Schwartz said Home Depot has “quietly erased their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion page as if standing for fairness or for equality or for representation, was something to be ashamed of.”

“This July, we are boycotting Amazon, Starbucks and Home Depot for the entire month of July,” Schwartz said, per Newsweek. “And we’re not just doing this because of their political view, we are doing it for the people.”

Did Home Depot erase the page on its website dedicated to DEI?

Newsweek confirmed that Home Depot has erased a portion of its website that highlighted its DEI efforts. Another report from NewsOne added that the company’s former DEI page is rebranded to a site that states “WEARETHD.” While most of its policy on DEI is erased from the website, Home Depot still features a statement on racial equity and claims that 58 percent of new hires at the company are “ethnically diverse,” NewsOne reported.

Why are companies cutting DEI programs?

In recent years, corporations across the country implemented DEI programs to promote equal opportunities within their company for people of all backgrounds. Now, however, with Donald Trump continuing to argue that DEI is reverse racism, dozens of companies are slashing their initiatives. Meta, Walmart, Target and McDonald’s are among the corporations that have cut down their DEI programs. However, Apple and Costco are still maintaining their initiatives, Newsweek reported.

Home Depot didn’t confirm its latest stance on DEI, but the company told Newsweek that it welcomes everyone.

“For over 45 years, our business success has been driven by our eight core values, including respect for all people and taking care of our people,” the company said in a statement to Newsweek. “We’re proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone, and we believe it helps us achieve our business goals by supporting associates, building relationships and fostering innovation.”