As a massive winter storm continues its treacherous journey, major hubs like Houston and Atlanta are grappling with significant snowfall. Several metropolitan areas along the Interstate 10 corridor have been issued a rare blizzard warning. According to Fox Weather, this is a first for the region.

Fatal Accidents Highlight Danger on Texas Roads

On Tuesday morning, two vehicles collided east of La Pryor, Texas, on Highway 57 in Zavala County. Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora confirmed “several fatalities” were involved.

“First responders on scene indicating slippery roads while responding to accident,” Zamora wrote in a Facebook post. “Medical helicopter could not respond to assist due to weather. Prayers for all involved.”

Houston residents had been bracing for the storm for days. Local officials, responders, utility workers, and snow removal crews have worked tirelessly to prepare for the unprecedented conditions.

“We’re doing everything we can to prepare for this winter storm,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said. “We will be here to keep you safe and respond to emergencies, but we need your help.”

As schools, airports, public transportation, and hospital outpatient services shut down, Whitmire urged residents to stay indoors and off the icy roads.

“We don’t want you to risk your life or jeopardize the safety of our police officers and firefighters if they have to rescue you when you could have stayed home,” he said. “Our first responders must remain focused on critical incidents as conditions worsen.”

Blizzard Warning Extends to Louisiana and Beyond

Southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are facing heavy snow and wind gusts exceeding 35 mph. Louisiana has been issued its first-ever blizzard warning, with parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi expected to receive over 5 inches of snow on Tuesday. Other areas may see 1–2 inches, Fox Weather reported.

How Freezing Rain Threatens Florida and Georgia

Residents in northern Florida and parts of southern Georgia are also at risk. As the low-pressure system strengthens over the northern Gulf of Mexico, warm air drawn over the Southeast will cause snowflakes to melt. When refreezing at the surface, this will lead to dangerous freezing rain.

According to the National Weather Service, those in affected areas should stay at home and limit time outdoors to avoid life-threatening conditions.