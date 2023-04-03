Safety measures for food preservation before and after power outages

Lauren Baker Newton, environmental health manager with the Chatham County Health Department, told WJCL News that people often don’t know what to do or where to start after a natural disaster like Hurricane Helene.

If attempting to preserve food items that may have spoiled, she advised, “It’s better to be safe and go ahead and discard those products.”

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there are effective ways to keep food safe before and after a natural disaster.

When the power goes out: A refrigerator can keep food cold for up to four hours after the power goes out if the door remains closed. Meanwhile, a full freezer can maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will last about 24 hours.