Following Hurricane Helene, extended power outages across the Southeast have left many unable to preserve food. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a grant of $10 million, and eligible households can receive a payment.
How to apply for FEMA assistance:
According to WJCL News, Georgia has received the $10 million in FEMA aid.
There are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance:
—Visit disasterassistance.gov.
—Call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.
—Download and apply on the FEMA app.
Safety measures for food preservation before and after power outages
Lauren Baker Newton, environmental health manager with the Chatham County Health Department, told WJCL News that people often don’t know what to do or where to start after a natural disaster like Hurricane Helene.
If attempting to preserve food items that may have spoiled, she advised, “It’s better to be safe and go ahead and discard those products.”
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there are effective ways to keep food safe before and after a natural disaster.
When the power goes out: A refrigerator can keep food cold for up to four hours after the power goes out if the door remains closed. Meanwhile, a full freezer can maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will last about 24 hours.
Using dry or blocked ice is another helpful tool for preserving the food as long as possible. If you buy large amounts of ice, it can keep food cold for up to two days, per the FDA.
When power is restored: It is recommended to check the temperature of all food items in the refrigerator after power is restored. If the power was out for no more than four hours and the refrigerator door was kept closed, the food should be safe to eat.
Perishable food items such as poultry, seafood, milk and eggs should be discarded if the power is out for more than four hours.
“The cost of throwing those things out is going to be much lower than potentially making yourself sick with a foodborne illness,” Newton said. “That could equate to hospital visits, hospital bills and/or doctor visits, and just that time it will take for you to recover.”
Are there income requirements for FEMA assistance?
WJCL reported that there are no minimum income requirements for applying for FEMA assistance. However, it is recommended to document as much as possible for personal records and insurance claims.
“Any and all damage to their property, to their home, etc., and also they should be contacting their insurance company,” Michael Hart, a spokesperson for FEMA, said in a statement obtained by WJCL. “If they have flood insurance, get that process working, and then contact FEMA immediately after that.”
According to the FEMA website, other states like North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee have also received assistance.