Since popping up on the music scene, Ice Spice quickly grabbed the title of rap’s newest “It Girl.” Now, she’s looking to do the same in fashion. The 24-year-old rapper is now the face of Alexander Wang’s spring 2024 collection.

With a string of chart-topping hits and a massive following, Ice Spice brings her unique musical talents and exceptional style to the campaign. As New York natives, Ice Spice and Alexander Wang draw inspiration from the city’s culture, shaping their distinctive perspectives on fashion.

According to Wang’s representatives, the S24 collection, named Nocturna, “fuses fashion and rap, capturing the essence of the powerful and strong alpha wang woman.”

The release added that the new collection is a “masterful blend of contrasting textures and meticulous craftsmanship, which draws inspo from ’90s boho influences.”

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the Nocturna collection featuring pieces made with “artisan-made leather with hand-crochet finishings, denim adorned with hotfix crystals and new knitwear and bodywear in new cuts and colorways.”