Since popping up on the music scene, Ice Spice quickly grabbed the title of rap’s newest “It Girl.” Now, she’s looking to do the same in fashion. The 24-year-old rapper is now the face of Alexander Wang’s spring 2024 collection.
With a string of chart-topping hits and a massive following, Ice Spice brings her unique musical talents and exceptional style to the campaign. As New York natives, Ice Spice and Alexander Wang draw inspiration from the city’s culture, shaping their distinctive perspectives on fashion.
According to Wang’s representatives, the S24 collection, named Nocturna, “fuses fashion and rap, capturing the essence of the powerful and strong alpha wang woman.”
The release added that the new collection is a “masterful blend of contrasting textures and meticulous craftsmanship, which draws inspo from ’90s boho influences.”
Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the Nocturna collection featuring pieces made with “artisan-made leather with hand-crochet finishings, denim adorned with hotfix crystals and new knitwear and bodywear in new cuts and colorways.”
In the stunning campaign visuals, Ice Spice sports the brand’s staple ready-to-wear pieces, including an oversized leather jacket while straddling a motorcycle. In another image, she models a classic denim-on-denim look featuring Wang’s favored hotfix denim and switches out to several sheer and fishnet dresses. Her trademark ginger hair is styled long and sleek with minimal makeup, allowing the focus to be on Ice Spice and the fashion.
Wang has always understood the influence that music and artist have on the fashion world. In 2016, he led the charge in launching Apple Music’s fashion channel. The visionary designer created playlists for the streaming platform featuring music that inspired him and tracks by artists with whom he collaborated. Wang has previously worked with artists like The Weeknd, Cardi Bi, Travis Scott and Denzel Curry.
In a 2016 interview with Dazed, Wang expressed my music and fashion go hand in hand.
“I always like to feel that I’m speaking to an audience that’s not just a part of the fashion industry,” he said at the time. “Even when we do our videos, sometimes they have very little to do with fashion, actually and I think it’s much more about connecting with your audience and building different emotions — whether it’s humour or irony, or other things.”
Ice Spice already stacked her resume as the face for several fashion lines. In February 2023, her first campaign was for Ivy Park’s Park Trail collection. A few months later, she starred as a model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.
Earlier this month, the Grammy nominee was announced as one of the faces of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2024 line called Heaven by Marc Jacobs.