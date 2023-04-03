Many fans have speculated that Ice Spice and Central Cee are dating. In October 2023, Cee praised the Grammy nominee in an interview with Complex for Ice Spice’s cover story.

“[She] don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but also knows how to play the game,” Cee told the publication. “And you can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.”