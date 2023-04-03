Ice Spice is back with her new single, “Did It First.” The song comes ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!, which is slated for a July 26 release. For the track, the Bronx rapper collaborated with Central Cee and dropped an accompanying video, which has already received over 1 million YouTube views.
“If he’s cheatin’, I’m doin’ him worse,” Ice Spice raps over a RIOTUSA-produced beat. “No Uno, I hit the reverse/ I ain’t trippin’, the grip in my purse/ I don’t care, ‘cause he did it first.”
“Did It First” followed the releases of “Gimmie a Light” in May and “Phat Butt” in June. The video is an ode to the Y2K era referencing PC messages and house parties.
Are Ice Spice and Central Cee dating?
Many fans have speculated that Ice Spice and Central Cee are dating. In October 2023, Cee praised the Grammy nominee in an interview with Complex for Ice Spice’s cover story.
“[She] don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but also knows how to play the game,” Cee told the publication. “And you can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.”
Ice Spice added how they’ve grown close since Cee hopped on her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” remix back in 2022.
“We’ve become good friends over the past year … But we’re gonna drop something new and exciting when we’re ready,” she told Complex.
Ice Spice’s forthcoming Y2K! album is named after the year 2000 when she was born. In March, she teased what her fans can expect in an interview with Revolt.
“I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music,” she said. “There [are] some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs.”
She added, “I think I put a lot of pressure on myself, too, but overall, I’m just excited to express myself.”
Ice Spice performed “Did It First” with Central Cee at the 2024 Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on July 12. Check out a snippet of the performance below!
Ice Spice performing her new song “Did It First” with Central Cee at Wireless Festival 🔥
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 12, 2024