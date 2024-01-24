There are more femcees at the forefront of hip-hop than ever before, but none of them have had a come-up quite like Ice Spice. The curvaceous, curly-haired spitter blew up in the latter half of 2022 when she was just 22 years old, resulting in no shortage of industry plant accusations. Those more familiar with astrology might already know that this wasn’t far off from her second Jupiter return, a transit that comes about every 12 years and brings with it plenty of good fortune. Whether she’s aware of it or not, Spice – born Isis Gaston – is a perfect example of how one can use the timing of the universe in their favor. Besides the boost she got from Jupiter, the “Deli” hitmaker’s birth chart also has a number of telling placements that indicate her secrets to success.

A full examination of Gaston’s cosmic make-up might solve more of the mystery surrounding her, but for now, we’ll stick to an analysis of her big six astrological placements. These main elements break down a person’s self-understanding, emotions, personality, communication style, romantic preferences and sexual expression. Helping us to better get to know the boundary-pushing force that is Ice Spice, read on to learn more about her birth chart.

Capricorn Sun (Life and Self)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The everyday pressures of life can be too much for some people in their early 20s, but Ice Spice has managed to stay cool, calm and collected throughout her skyrocket to fame. Shortly after her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single went viral in the summer of 2022 she earned what most MCs can only dream of, a Drake co-sign, which was eventually topped by two Nicki Minaj collaborations. On top of that, Spice became the first rapper to collaborate with Taylor Swift on the latter’s “Karma (Remix).” Because of the Earthy, Capricorn energy in her Sun placement, the famous redhead has a naturally mature air about her, allowing her to effortlessly connect with grown women who’ve been at the top of the industry for years despite gaps in age and experience.

Scorpio Moon (Emotions)

As we uncovered when studying Beyoncé’s birth chart, Scorpio Moon people are among the most deeply feeling of the zodiac, though we have yet to see that emotion translate into Ice Spice’s lyrical content. It’s possible that her upbeat, twerk-worthy tracks are how she escapes from her inner world, and the moody water placement’s sexy, commanding and mysterious vibes are very evident in the “Butterfly Ku” artist’s aura. In particular, she keeps her romantic life out of the public eye, previously confirming to the LA Times that she’s in a relationship, but wants fans to focus on her music rather than her personal life.

Virgo Rising (Outward Personality)

Spice’s chart is loaded full of Earth placements, the second in her big three being a Virgo Ascendant. Ruled by the virgin, this placement can struggle with its overly critical tendencies, aimed both at themselves and the world outside. Their grounded exterior can make them seem unemotional to the public, which explains the New York native’s general nonchalance. A natural charm will draw people into Virgo Risings, but their aloofness makes them hard to get to know. Spice’s crowd of Munchkins continues to grow larger, but there are obvious limits to how much of herself she’s willing to share with them.

Other synchronicities of this energy that we’ve picked up on in the 24-year-old’s life include her natural talent for writing and the fact that Virgo’s tendency to avoid public displays of affection. The latter provides yet another reason for Spice to keep her love life lowkey. If she were to step out with a significant other, her millions of followers would begin applying pressure to see PDA when that’s something she might not be comfortable with.

Capricorn Mercury (Communication and the Mind)

When it comes to her communication style and intellect, Ice Spice has even more Capricorn working in her favor. This once again explains why she works so well with people older and with more experience than her; because she holds herself to such a high standard the East Coaster can provide quality results her idols are looking for. In general, the most evolved Earth sign has no problem making people wait if the finished product of what they’re making will be better as a result. We’re finally getting Spice’s debut album in 2024, and after spending the last year pouring her creative mind into Y2K, she’s hopeful it won’t sound rushed or too familiar to anyone else’s work.

Sagittarius Venus (Beauty, Love and Aesthetics)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Fiery Sagittarius in Venus isn’t something that everyone can handle, but it is a sign that’s serving Spice well on her climb to the top. These people find their self-esteem growing under conditions where they’re pushed to try new things, tap into freedom, make their own decisions, and exercise the ability to rebel with a cause. Along the way, Sagis will begin shedding their insecurities and embracing confidence, which can come across as arrogant and vain to others.

It’s no secret that Spice’s risque looks and near-constant twerking attract critics, but she doesn’t let their opinions influence her. Seeing as Venus is all about love, art and beauty, it’s also worth noting that the fashionista could meet lovers under unexpected circumstances, or while traveling, leaving us all the more curious about how her current union came to be.

Aquarius Mars (Action, Aggression and Sexuality)

The only element we haven’t addressed so far is air, but Ice Spice isn’t lacking that in her birth chart. The record-breaking baddie’s Mars sign (indicating aggression, action, and sexuality) falls under Aquarius, making her a star that values forging a unique identity. Seeing as the ongoing feud between her and Latto took off after the Atlanta-based femcee seemingly took inspiration from Spice’s style, it’s hard to deny the water bearer’s strong influence over her feelings. Rather than lashing out like we might see a fire Mars do, the younger rhymer put her intellect to work and crafted a viral diss track for Latto – “Think U Da S**t (Fart)” that continues to put money in her pockets while making a mockery of the feud.