There was an unexpected change that happened with the plea deal offered in the Idaho case involving Bryan Kohberger, who allegedly killed four college students.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the defendant recently accepted a plea agreement, presented late in the 30-month case, that excluded the death penalty. This came as a shock since he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

What led to Bryan Kohberger’s plea deal excluding the death penalty?

The families of the victims, students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin recently received a letter from Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and Ashley Jennings, his senior deputy, explaining the final offer they extended to Kohberger. Ahead of the finalized plea deal, the relatives met with prosecutors to discuss the negotiation, which they said “weighed heavily” in the outcome.

“We cannot fathom the toll that this case has taken on your family,” the letter read, per the Idaho Statesman. “This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family. This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals.”

The defense team for Kohberger requested a plea deal that removed the death penalty, and in return, their client would plead guilty to all five charges, would never be able to file an appeal, and have a chance for parole.

Additionally, the letter sent to the victims’ families stated Kohberger will appear at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a change of plea hearing.

How did the families of Bryan Kohberger’s victims react to the death penalty being taken off the table?

Goncalves’ parents were vocal about the outcome they hoped for from the justice system, which was the death penalty, given the extent of the crime. Following the letter they received, they published a post on their family Facebook profile expressing their disappointment in their local legal system.

“It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected,” they wrote. “We appreciate all your love and support. #heartbroken #kayleejade4ever.”

However, the father of Madison, Ben Mogen, expressed a more accepting stance on the plea agreement. He shared with the Idaho Statesman that if skipping a lengthy trial means sparing him and his family from reliving their pain, he’s at peace with the decision.

Bryan Kohberger will likely receive his sentence in late July

It’s anticipated that Kohberger will plead guilty at the upcoming court hearing and will probably receive his sentence in late July, with a life prison term as the agreed-upon outcome.

As Blavity reported, Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were all roommates staying in an off-campus home. Chaplin, who lived 15 minutes away and attended Washington State University, was staying the night with his girlfriend, Kernodle, when the incident occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.

That morning, Kohberger intruded into the home and brutally assaulted them with a knife, which led to their deaths. Two additional female roommates who also lived in the house weren’t attacked. The Idaho State Police, the FBI, and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with over 100 officials to find the murderer. After a seven-week-long search, the murderer was found and arrested at his parents’ home on Dec. 30, 2022.