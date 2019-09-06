Carini refused to shake Khelif’s hand after the match, according to Bossip but insists she wasn’t trying to make a political statement.

“It wasn’t something I intended to do. Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke,” she said.

Carini has since issued an apology for how she handled herself after the match on Thursday.

“I’m sorry for my opponent, too,” she said. “If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary in Saturday’s quarterfinals, advancing and guaranteeing at least a bronze medal.