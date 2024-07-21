DeLeón Tequila has announced a new initiative aimed at supporting emerging DJs with mentorship, visibility and access to industry resources. Called the DeLeón Tequila Opening Acts Pledge, the campaign builds on the brand’s Bold Spirits, Rise platform launched last year, which centers creatives who pursue their vision and inspire others through their craft.

The Opening Acts Pledge opens a national opportunity for DJs ages 25 and older to compete for a chance to perform live on the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards, scheduled for June 9. In addition to the performance slot, the selected DJ will take part in an exclusive content shoot to share their story and gain national exposure.

Partnerships with Link Up and UnitedMasters extend campaign reach

To bring the campaign to life, DeLeón has teamed up with Link Up, a music collective founded by Andre Power. Kicking off in Houston on March 16, the Link Up tour will also stop in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. At each event, up-and-coming DJs will be given opportunities to perform, connect with new audiences, and receive mentorship from Power directly.

In addition, DeLeón has partnered with UnitedMasters to offer 1,000 music distribution subscriptions, 500 hours of studio time, and mentorship opportunities to help DJs refine their sound and grow their audience.

Photo: DeLeón Tequila

What Andre Power says about the initiative

“Link Up was created to build community and celebrate culture through sound and this partnership with DeLeón Tequila is an opportunity to take that mission even further,” Power said. “Through the DeLeón Tequila Opening Acts Pledge, we’re giving rising DJs across the country the platform, exposure, and mentorship they need to be seen, and more importantly, heard. I’m excited I get to partner with a similar-minded brand to help shape the next wave of talent and bring their voices to the forefront.”

The campaign first launched on March 18.