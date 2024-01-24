Since Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean books launched with Fourth Wing in 2023, fantasy lovers have been eating up the mystical romance series. Her sequel, Iron Flame arrived in November of last year, and the conclusion of that sets us up nicely for the third installment, Onyx Storm, due for an early 2025 release. Our lead character, Violet Sorrengail, experiences major loss in this book, but through it all, she perseveres. Keep reading to reflect on her painstaking journey in our Iron Flame ending explained analysis, and leave any of your theories about book three in the comments!

Throughout the Empyrean series, one rule we’re constantly reminded of is how to properly retrieve magic from the Earth. The approved method is through bonding with a dragon and yielding their power – in this case, the animal acts as a dampener between its rider and the energetic force. Even so, injury or death are still possible should a human try to channel too much power at once, as we sadly find out in Iron Flame.

Drawing magic directly from the planet is forbidden; those who do become disfigured, twisted and warped, known as venin. “The lure of feeling the pure, unadulterated rush of power again turns a human venin as they seek only to gain more and more power. In doing so, it warps them into an evil, perverted form of a dragon rider,” Screen Rant explains.

‘Iron Flame’ Ending Explained

In the first book, Violet is thrown into the Riders Quadrant of Basgiath War College, where she’s forced to train as a dragon rider despite her safe, personal ambitions of becoming a scribe. During her studies she meets Xaden Riorson, initially believed to be an enemy but actually turns out to be her soulmate and savior. Throughout Yarros’ second book, Violet and Xaden face off against the threat of the venin with the help of their dragons and friends. The people of Nvarre and Poromiel are being targeted, with only dragon and gryphon riders to defend them.

Andarna’s Major Revelation

Much of Iron Flame focuses on Xaden and his love, but one dragon character in particular – Andarna – plays a major role in the story’s evolution. She’s the only young dragon asked to be part of the Presentation bonding, though it’s generally frowned upon for smaller creatures to bond to a rider. An expenditure of too much magic forces Andarna to quickly become a teenage dragon with an underdeveloped wing; she’s tough and determined to succeed despite physical limitations, much like her rider, Violet.

In Iron Flame, we find out that Andarna’s scales change color, making her a unique, seventh kind of dragon that hasn’t been seen in ages. This revelation is the last piece of the puzzle required to resurrect the wardstones (more on those shortly), but it also leaves the young creature at risk of being targeted. To help protect herself, Andarna disguises herself as a black dragon to be more like Tairn, who she idolizes.

General Sorrengail’s Unexpected Sacrifice

The Empyrean books make it clear that Violet’s mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, lacks natural maternal instincts. She treats her children more like soldiers than family, resulting in a strained, awkward relationship. Still, she manages to prove her love in a tragic way, sacrificing herself to save her daughter’s life at the wardstones around Basgaith.

When Lilith realizes her daugher’s plans to burn herself up to save everyone and resurrect the stones, she pushes Violet to the side and steps in as a conduit. The wardstones regain power as a result, but the young dragon rider is surprised by her mother’s brave act of love.

Why Does Xaden Turn Venin?

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only loss our female lead has to stomach. In a climactic battle at the end of the book, Xaden breaks the law and draws power directly from the Earth out of inspiration to save his soulmate. This leaves his eyes with an eerie red glow indicating his transition to venin has begun, though the books haven’t yet specified if one direct energetic hit is enough for someone to fully shift into one of the mysterious creatures.

Before Iron Flame concludes, Jack Barlowe (recently revealed to be part of the venin) welcomes Xaden to the “f**ked-up family” that’s been described as “somewhat mindless and feral.” There’s still much to be learned about them, but Yarros’ writing ha confirmed they’re organized like an army in numbers larger than the people of Navarre are aware. Their attacks aren’t as random as once thought, and it’s unclear just how much the reactivated wardstones will slow them down from achieving their master plan.

What Can We Expect From the Upcoming ‘Onyx Storm’?

It won’t be much longer until we have answers about what’s to come from Xaden, Violet, Andanara and the rest of their crew. The third book’s title, Black Onyx, seems to hint at the inner turmoil brewing within the newest venin member, but Sgaeyl, Train and the others will be impacted by his choices too.

Above all else, readers want answers about the realities of the seemingly evil entities, which Yarros is sure to provide. “Thus far in the books, they’ve been painted as little more than magical boogeyman, a tale parents tell their children to frighten them into respecting magic and those who keep them safe,” Screen Rant notes.

Black Onyx arrives on January 21st, 2025 – be sure to mark your calendar if you loved our Iron Flame ending explained breakdown.