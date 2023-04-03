Some taxpayers may still be eligible to receive a pandemic-era stimulus check. A recovery rebate credit worth up to $1,400 was sent to a million taxpayers who qualified, the IRS announced in December. Others who did not file a 2021 tax return may still be eligible to receive payment if they meet the April 15 deadline, according to The Hill.

Stimulus payments were automatically processed

The IRS said it sent out payment automatically to taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax return but left the recovery rebate credit section blank or listed it at $0 although they qualified.

“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release. “These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers. Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible. To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

The IRS started issuing payments in December and should have been received by late January. Taxpayers should have received a letter notifying them of the payment — which is expected to be sent to the bank account that the taxpayer listed on their 2023 tax return or to the address that’s on record.

The deadline is April 15 for those who didn’t file their 2021 tax return

Taxpayers who didn’t file a 2021 tax return may still be eligible for the stimulus payment. In order to claim the credit, they must file a return by April 15. They may still qualify even if their income was minimal or non-existent, the IRS indicated on its website.

The IRS published a form to find out if you are eligible in this case.