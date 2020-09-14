Fears of Trump abusing power

Despite these past uses, critics worry that Trump might abuse the power of the Insurrection Act. Given his propensity to lie and exaggerate about the immigration crisis, such as the false rumors he helped spread about Haitian immigrants in 2024, Trump might use similar false claims to justify sending troops into American cities. During his first term, he reportedly threatened to use forces to shoot or beat up protestors after the murder of George Floyd. Now that Trump has been purging top military leaders and replacing them with people loyal to himself, there’s concern that troops could be made to carry out illegal and violent orders against American citizens as well as immigrant non-citizens.

Given Trump’s habit of ignoring or scoffing at the law, his pledge to continue his anti-immigration crackdown, and his hostility towards protestors, many signs point to an attempt to coopt the military to achieve his goals. If that happens, the liberties and safety of people across the country could be put in danger.