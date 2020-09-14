Outspoken Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is under fire for a recent remark she made about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which some have considered mocking Abbott’s disability. While Republicans condemn Crockett and even call for her to be censured, Crockett is defending her remarks, with others pointing out Republican silence over President Donald Trump’s history of mocking those with disabilities.

According to The Associated Press, Crockett’s comments came during her 2025 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner speech.

“Y’all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now,” she told the audience after she thanked Morgan Cox, an HRC board member and Dallas resident. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey.”

Jasmine Crockett Scorching governor Abbott.



"You know, we got Governor hot wheels down there. Come on now. And, and the only thing hot about him is that he is hot ass mess, honey.



I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna move on because I got other people to diss."



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccWKMR6tSL — Winter’s Politics 🖤 (@WintersPolitics) March 25, 2025

Many have taken the comment as mocking Abbott for being a wheelchair user following a 1984 accident that resulted in a spinal injury. Several Republicans were quick to condemn Crockett.



Texas Sen. John Cornyn called Crockett’s comment “disgraceful” and tweeted, “Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN.”

Crockett’s comments are disgraceful. Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN. https://t.co/O55gcFFvxQ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 25, 2025

The Washington Post reported that Texas Rep. Randy Weber announced he’d seek to have Crockett censured in Congress for her remarks, accusing her of “stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called out Crockett for her comments while echoing Republican condemnation for her recent remarks about Elon Musk needing to be “taken down,” with Johnson saying, “This type of reckless rhetoric has already led to the vandalism of private property, firebombing of cars, and targeting of Tesla owners,” according to USA Today.

These outrageous remarks by Rep. Crockett are shameful and completely out of line.



Gov. Abbott is a great leader and a great man.



This type of reckless rhetoric has already led to the vandalism of private property, firebombing of cars, and targeting of Tesla owners. The… https://t.co/N1DewDeha0 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 25, 2025

Crockett, others call out GOP for hypocrisy

Crockett responded to the backlash in a series of tweets, saying that she was calling out Abbott for “his terrible policies” and arguing that “at no point did I mention or allude to his condition.” Crockett also said she’s “even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.”

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.



Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

Others have echoed Crockett’s defense, pointing out that Republicans are condemning Crockett but have been silent about Trump’s many offensive comments and actions, including mocking a reporter with a disability.

Mad about Jasmine Crockett calling him Governor Hot Wheels…



yet laughed about this…



Go sit down MAGA! pic.twitter.com/xrGVYkWqn8 — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) March 25, 2025

For many, the Republican silence over multiple incidents from Trump has left them with little moral high ground to criticize Crockett.

Just curious — when Donald Trump PHYSICALLY mocked a disabled reporter, physically mocked a POW with limited arm movement and verbally mocked those who stutter, where were all you “HOW DARE SHE MOCK SOMEONE WITH DISABILITIES” Republicans then? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2025

If recent years have taught us anything, Trump and his allies are unlikely to let a little hypocrisy stop them from scoring political points against a political opponent. For now, Crockett’s words have appeared to give Republicans ammunition to attack her and distract from the issues that she and other Democrats are trying to raise about the impact of Republican policies in Texas and across the country.