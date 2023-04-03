She recalled Perkins being on a full merit scholarship, where he explored hip-hop and ballet among various genres. Celebrated as a multi-talented kid, he enjoyed playing football, excelled in math, and even had a leading role in an upcoming school play. The preteen was a rising star with a promising future.

Perkins was killed on March 13 while trying to protect his pregnant mother from a convicted domestic abuser inside their apartment. Police responded to 911 calls around 8 a.m., discovering both the 11-year-old and his 33-year-old mother with injuries after being attacked.

She was preparing to take Perkins and his younger brother to school when 37-year-old Crosetti Brand forced his way into the apartment with a knife and attacked her. Perkins suffered a single stab wound to the chest, and his mother had multiple stab wounds, Block Club Chicago reported.