How did Jax get Shedeur’s information?

NBC News reported that on Friday night, Jax pretended to be New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis by contacting Sanders and telling him he had been drafted to the team.

The Falcons confirmed that Jax found Sanders’ contact information on his father’s iPad and wrote it down to prank the University of Colorado quarterback later. Jeff was reportedly unaware of his son’s actions.

“The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family,” the Falcons’ statement said, per NBC News.