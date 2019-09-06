Jennifer Hudson is set to release her first-ever holiday album, The Gift of Love. The EGOT winner’s forthcoming LP will mark her first under Interscope Records debut, arriving on Oct. 18.

The Gift of Love will feature holiday standards like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne.” There’ll also be plenty of original tunes, including “Almost Christmas,” which features Common, who Hudson is also dating right now. Additionally, Hudson’s album features South African quintet The Joy, who shows off their vocals on the “Carol of the Bells.”