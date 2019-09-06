Jennifer Hudson is set to release her first-ever holiday album, The Gift of Love. The EGOT winner’s forthcoming LP will mark her first under Interscope Records debut, arriving on Oct. 18.
The Gift of Love will feature holiday standards like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne.” There’ll also be plenty of original tunes, including “Almost Christmas,” which features Common, who Hudson is also dating right now. Additionally, Hudson’s album features South African quintet The Joy, who shows off their vocals on the “Carol of the Bells.”
Hudson collaborated with producers such as David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver and Peer Åström. The team also includes writers Michael Pollack and J Kash, as well as executive producer Ryan Tedder.
Hudson still has many more plans on her fall schedule. On Sept. 16, Hudson will kick off the third season of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show has earned 10 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and People’s Choice Awards nominations. In May, Hudson herself took home a NAACP Image Award for best talk show host.
Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Capitol Label Group, praised Hudson for her various contributions to entertainment.
“Jennifer has made so many important contributions to global musical culture onstage, onscreen and through her incredible body of recordings,” Berman said in a statement, according to Variety. “She is a tour de force and we are thrilled that she has chosen to spend the next phase of her career at Interscope.”
Check out the full track listing for The Gift of Love below:
- Hallelujah
- Winter Wonderland
- Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)
- Find The Love
- O Holy Night
- Make It To Christmas
- Santa to Someone
- My Favorite Things
- Little Drummer Boy
- Go Tell It On The Mountain
- Almost Christmas (ft. Common)
- Jingle Bells (Prelude)
- Jingle Bells
- The Christmas Song
- Auld Lang Syne