The McCains and Trump have a history of animosity. In 2015, Trump denigrated the military service of McCain, who was wounded and captured by enemy forces during the Vietnam War.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of Sen. McCain. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

In 2017, McCain dramatically gave a thumbs down as he cast the deciding vote to save the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as Trump and his allies attempted to repeal it.

In 2019, less than a year after McCain’s death, Trump reiterated his dislike for McCain, saying, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Since then, McCain’s widow, diplomat and World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain, endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, and their daughter, political commentator Meghan McCain, has been critical of Trump but unwilling to endorse Harris. On Tuesday, she tweeted that she’s not voting for Harris or Trump.

However, Jimmy McCain’s endorsement of Harris adds to the growing list of former Republicans and conservative figures siding with her against Trump. As the Harris and Trump campaigns compete for voters, even more cross-party defections are likely to become public.