A group of over 200 Republicans have published an open letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump. The Republicans, who all previously worked for recent Republican presidents or GOP presidential candidates, warn of the dangers of another Trump presidency and throw their support behind Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Staffers of former GOP presidents, candidates unite for Harris
The new letter, shared with USA Today on Monday, builds on an earlier anti-Trump letter published in 2020 by over 100 former staff members of Sen. John McCain, as well as similar letters by staff members of Sen. Mitt Romney and former President George W. Bush, totaling over 150 Republicans in all. This time, the group has grown to 238 and additionally includes staffers of former President George H.W. Bush, all of whom have joined in a single document condemning Trump and throwing their support behind Harris. “We reunite today,” the current letter states, “joined by new George H.W. Bush alumni, to reinforce our 2020 statements and, for the first time, jointly declare that we’re voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz this November.”
Harris and Walz will ‘make our country and our children proud’
While acknowledging that the group of Republicans will “have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz,” they justify their support for the Democratic ticket by arguing that “the alternative, however, is simply untenable.” The letter declares that “another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions.” They further warn that Trump and running mate J.D. Vance would harm democracy abroad as they “kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies.” The letter closes with a declaration that Harris and Walz are “leaders that will strive for consensus, not chaos; that will work to unite, not divide; that will make our country and our children proud.”
Growing list of anti-Trump Republicans
This new letter is the latest in a significant trend of prominent Republicans refusing to support Trump or even endorsing Harris. Last week’s Democratic National Convention featured a number of Republicans, including some former White House officials, condemning Trump and endorsing Harris. Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and as an official within the Defense Department under George W. Bush, signed the letter and spoke at last week’s DNC. Speaking of Pence, he is among the nearly half of Trump’s former cabinet officials who are not backing the Republican candidate’s campaign for a second term.
With about 10 weeks left between now and Election Day, expect more prominent political figures to make their opinions on the current race known. And if trends continue, more Republicans will split with their party’s nominee as they warn of the dangers of another Trump presidency.