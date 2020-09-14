This new letter is the latest in a significant trend of prominent Republicans refusing to support Trump or even endorsing Harris. Last week’s Democratic National Convention featured a number of Republicans, including some former White House officials, condemning Trump and endorsing Harris. Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and as an official within the Defense Department under George W. Bush, signed the letter and spoke at last week’s DNC. Speaking of Pence, he is among the nearly half of Trump’s former cabinet officials who are not backing the Republican candidate’s campaign for a second term.

With about 10 weeks left between now and Election Day, expect more prominent political figures to make their opinions on the current race known. And if trends continue, more Republicans will split with their party’s nominee as they warn of the dangers of another Trump presidency.