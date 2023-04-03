Jon B, who is white, appeared on the Can We Talk R&B? podcast and spewed some rhetoric that has put him in hot water with the Black community. After praising Robin Thicke, who is also white, for sampling his classic track “They Don’t Know,” he proceeded to give his thoughts on Chlöe and Gunna’s sample of the same song for their “you & me” collab.

“They put that ratchet record out,” Jon B said on the podcast. “I couldn’t stand it. I wish they never did it.”