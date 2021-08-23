Jordan Chiles is opening up about the racism she often experienced as a young Black gymnast. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, which kicks off on July 24, the 23-year-old spoke with Teen Vogue and recounted a particular incident she faced as a child.

“Some lady in the crowd basically was like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be on the floor. She doesn’t even look like anybody else,’” she told Teen Vogue. “People were racially attacking me without me even really knowing.”

She added, “I’m young, so I only know the story because my mom told me. Security had to come and say, ‘Ma’am, she’s doing everything just like everybody else.’ ”

Chiles also shared that she’s had medals taken from her throughout her gymnastics career. Although her ethnicity was questioned, Chiles’ mother, who is white, defended her biracial daughter on and off the mat.

“I’ve been told that my mom wasn’t my mom,” she said. “I’ve gotten told that I wasn’t Black.”

Despite these obstacles, Chiles has some words of encouragement for up-and-coming Black and brown athletes: “I can tell the younger generation, ‘Look, if this ever happens, use your voice, say what you need to say,’ ” she said. “And if you get kicked out of the gym, you get kicked out of the gym. But at least you were able to stand up for yourself. At least you were able to tell them how you truly feel.”

Chiles also addressed the body-shaming she endured, which almost led to her quitting gymnastics.

“I was traumatized when I was younger. I was getting weighed. I was told I could only eat certain things,” she said. “There were a lot of things that I was told because I had to ‘look a certain way.’ But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized we’re human.”