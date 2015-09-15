Influencer and inventor Julian Brown’s mother has confirmed her son is safe after he shared a cryptic video on social media earlier this month, proclaiming that he was “under attack” after a groundbreaking invention.

“I can confirm Julian is safe, but in the best interest of his security, I’m not able to provide any more information,” Nia Brown told The Daily Mail.

Who is Julian Brown?

Brown, a 21-year-old Atlanta resident, is a scientist who gained online recognition over his invention “Plastoline,” a product he claims converts plastic into fuels like gasoline and diesel.

He has amassed more than 1.7 million Instagram followers. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 9, when he posted a now-questionable video on his account regarding his safety and well-being.

“Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please. SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know,” Julian wrote in the post’s caption.

In the video, he said, “Alright, listen everybody. I can’t go into too much detail, but there is some very, very odd stuff going on. I’m certainly under attack right now in many different ways.”

“I just want everybody to know, so just kind of have your eyes open. I have my eyes open, but there is a lot going on. I’m still working, I’m still building – nothing is going to stop that. But I’m just telling you.”

Julian Brown’s cryptic videos concerned his followers

His mother could not provide additional details about her son or his whereabouts. Additionally, the Atlanta Police Department said there was no investigation into a missing person with the name Julian Brown, according to Newsweek.

However, his earlier posts on Instagram alarmed his followers that he may have been in danger over his invention.

“A SECRET Helicopter found circled me in the middle of NOWHERE… and it gets even scarier – Pray for me please,” Brown wrote in a July 3 post.

‘What motivated me was seeing the large plastic issue at hand throughout the world’

Julian is also the founder of Nature Jab & Innovator of Microwave Pyrolysis, a “patent-pending technology” that “combines the efficiencies of microwave heating with the functionality of a conventional pyrolysis plant,” according to the company’s website.

He is also a 776 Climate Fellow of the 776 Foundation, which funds young people “who want to build a better future,” according to a May Forbes article. Julian shared his passion for making the world a better place with the magazine and explained how everyone can benefit from cleaner environments.

“What motivated me was seeing the large plastic issue at hand throughout the world and not seeing any obvious solutions that were effective enough to make a difference,’ Julian told the publication.

He continued, sharing an incident in High school that changed his outlook on how people view and treat the environment: “It made me so upset that even though we are told that we are recycling, plastic is clearly ending up in the oceans and landfills where it is affecting so many lives, including our own.”

Julian recently received a $100,000 grant from Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. He is seeking additional funding from the government or other sources to expand his work, per Forbes.