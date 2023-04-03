With one bat swing, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero turned a tense championship game into an unforgettable home run celebration.
Junior Caminero hits game-winning homer in championship game
According to USA Today, Caminero, playing for the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied at five.
The 21-year-old hit a solo home runner Monday night, leading his team to a 6-5 lead over the Tigres del Licey in Game 7 of the winter championship series. After crushing the ball 411 feet over the wall, Caminero ignited a one-minute celebration as the Leones team erupted from the dugout, joining the electrifying moment around the field.
¿EL CAMINERAZO? Pongan el caption ustedes – WOW por los 411. Palos de Junior Caminero de 454 pies con una velocidad de salida de 114.3 mhp pic.twitter.com/WIpPphHz3i
— Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 28, 2025
This is the first time Leones won a championship since the 2015-2016 season
A combination of fist pumps and other celebratory reactions erupted as Caminero hugged his teammates and coaches after the game-winning homer to bring the championship back to Leones. According to YourBigSky.com, this is the team’s first LIDOM title since 2015-2016 and their first since Albert Pujols became the manager.
After the game, Caminero expressed his joy, reflecting on how he and his team embraced their victory as the new league champions.
What a game.
What a series.
What a finish.
Leones del Escogido defeat Tigres del Licey in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship 💥 pic.twitter.com/IegG1lmPS1
— MLB (@MLB) January 28, 2025
‘I owe this time to the family’
“I have no words, I am happy. I owe this time to the family, to the Lions of the Chosen One who gave me their trust, thank you for everything,” Caminero told reporters after the game, his statement initially in Spanish before being translated into English, according to ESPN Deportes.
Caminero was also crowned MVP of the championship series and received the award afterward. “La 17, we already have it,” he said.
¡Los nuevos campeones nacionales @escogidobbclub celebran en el terreno que han logrado su objetivo! 🦁🏆#LIDOM #SerieFinalLIDOM pic.twitter.com/MFbKbaFxXJ
— LIDOM (@LIDOMRD) January 28, 2025