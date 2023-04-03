Junior Caminero hits game-winning homer in championship game

According to USA Today, Caminero, playing for the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied at five.

The 21-year-old hit a solo home runner Monday night, leading his team to a 6-5 lead over the Tigres del Licey in Game 7 of the winter championship series. After crushing the ball 411 feet over the wall, Caminero ignited a one-minute celebration as the Leones team erupted from the dugout, joining the electrifying moment around the field.