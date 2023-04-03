Lively addresses court ruling on social media

Lively also shared her thoughts on the ruling. People reported that the 37-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to speak out about the “pain” she endured from Baldoni and his production company.

“Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us,” Lively wrote in her Instagram Stories. “While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”

Lively continued, stating that she is “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

“With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you,” she wrote.

In her message, she included more than a dozen organizations focused on women’s rights and supporting survivors of sexual harassment. Several of these groups, along with subject matter experts, have filed amicus briefs in the ongoing legal battle against Baldoni, according to People.