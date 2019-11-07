Throughout his three-decade-long career, Tiger Woods has largely stayed away from politics—until now.

According to The Spun, Woods brought a guest with him while attending the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Feb. 16: President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, young golfer, Kai Trump.

Fans were unsure whether Woods would appear at the invitational. Last week, the professional golfer announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, and shared that he would not be playing in the competition.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”

I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.



Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued… pic.twitter.com/HP45Tla3QQ — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2025

Woods ended up attending the invitational and wore his traditional red polo, USA Today reported. . Other golfers in attendance wore special red pins with the Thai symbol for love as “a tribute” to Woods’ mother.

Before heading to the range, Woods was seen in the parking lot with Kai, who is committed to playing golf at the University of Miami. Woods has also recently played with the former president. Earlier this week, Trump played with Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy.

🚨📸🇺🇸 #PHOTO: Tiger Woods arrived at the Genesis Invitational this morning alongside Donald Trump’s grand-daughter, @kaitrump. pic.twitter.com/QMGGxBHOtr — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 16, 2025

Woods’ history with the Genesis Invitational runs deep. He participated in his first PGA Tour event at 16 years old at the Los Angeles Open, now known as the Genesis Invitational. Woods has played in the tournament 16 times but has never won the event, placing in the top five only three times (1998, 1999, and 2003). He finished second or tied for second in 1998 and 1999 and tied for fifth in 2003. His closest victory was in 1998 when he lost to Billy Mayfair in a playoff.