Trump is a regular at sports events

Trump blamed the noose allegation and the Confederate flag removal for declining NASCAR ratings, NBC News reported at the time. For years, Trump has been a regular at high-profile sporting events, especially those with conservative-leaning crowds like NASCAR races and UFC fights. The president was once also a backer of WrestleMania. The president and First Lady Melania Trump have attended the Daytona 500 on multiple occasions, and the president served as grand marshal for the race in 2020. Trump attended the Super Bowl last Sunday, where he apparently received a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd in New Orleans.

Whether or not Trump ends up attending the Daytona 500 this year, it’s clear that at least one NASCAR driver will not be excited to see him. Whether or not Trump has more words for Bubba Wallace — a distinct possibility for the president, who often goes after critics on social media — the feud between Wallace and Trump seems far from over.