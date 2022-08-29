On Wednesday, comedian and actor Kenan Thompson highlighted some of Project 2025‘s unjust policies that will affect many Americans nationwide.
When the Saturday Night Live mainstay came on stage during the third night of the Democratic National Convention, the words “Stop Project 2025” appeared on the screen behind him. He held a book that symbolized the 920-page proposal drafted by The Heritage Foundation and many people from former President Donald Trump’s administration. Thompson referred to the proposition as “the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term.”
“You ever seen a document that can kill a small animal and democracy at the same time?” Thompson asked the audience. “Here it is. You know how when you download an app and there are hundreds of pages there that you don’t read; it’s just terms and conditions, and you just click ‘Agree’ right? Well, these are the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency. You vote for him, you vote for all of this. Let’s take a look.”
Following this introduction, American citizens joined him virtually to discuss how Project 2025 would impact their lives.
After audio problems with the first person, he spoke with Becky, who said, “My wife and I have been together for about eight years.”
Thompson said he had “some bad news” for her: “On Page 584, Project 2025 calls for the elimination of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans,” he told Becky as the audience booed loudly. “So yeah, right back to the Stone Age,” he added.
He next spoke with Nirvana, who has diabetes and uses insulin to manage her chronic disease. During her segment, she praised and credited President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the $35 charge she pays monthly for the life-saving necessity.
“That is great. That is great, but on Page 465, Project 2025 calls for millions of people like yourself to pay more for prescription drugs like insulin,” Thompson revealed.
When she asked why, he responded, “Well, I guess maybe to help Big Pharma make more money that they can donate to Republican politicians, I assume.”
Then, he chatted with an OB-GYN named Anita, who delivers babies.
“Uh-oh,” Thompson remarked.
“It’s bad news, isn’t it?” Anita asked.
“It sure is! On Page 459, Project 2025 resurrects a law from the 1800s called the Comstock Act to ban abortion nationwide and throw healthcare providers in jail,” to more audience booing.
He lastly spoke with Sharia, “a proud civil servant and proud union president” who works in the U.S. Department of Education.
“Well, unfortunately for you, on Page 78, Project 2025 calls for President Trump to purge the civil service of everyone who isn’t a MAGA loyalist,” the All That alum shared. “Also, Page 319 calls for the complete elimination of the Department of Education,” he continued.
Thompson concluded his nearly seven-minute moment on the Democratic National Convention stage by addressing the negative consequences of voting for Trump and JD Vance.
“There’s a bunch of stuff in here, but that’s all we have time for at the moment,” he said. “Just remember, everything that we just talked about is very real. It is in this book. You can read it online at kamalaharris.com/project2025 and most importantly you can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.”
Watch Kenan Thompson’s Democratic National Convention appearance below.