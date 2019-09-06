Kanye West is shamelessly selling T-shirts featuring a Nazi swastika on his website. The rapper, who recently went on a social media rant to express his admiration for Hitler, has now wiped almost everything from his website, but the shirt featuring a swastika is available to purchase for $20.
The items West removed from his site include his upcoming album, which is tentatively titled Bully. He also removed the “All Day” hoodie Cassie was seen wearing in a video that showed Diddy assaulting her, Complex reported.
West has continued to associate himself with the hate group multiple times in recent years. In 2022, he praised Hitler while sitting down for an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. West was later banned from X, formerly Twitter, after posting a swastika. After being allowed back onto Elon Musk’s X platform, West has continued to show more of the same behavior
“I love Hitler,” West tweeted on X last week. “I’m a Nazi.”
Complex reported that West has deleted his X account.
Before deleting his account though, he promoted the Nazi T-shirt. Ye advertised his website in a Super Bowl ad, which only aired in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, per Complex.
The American Jewish Committee released a statement after West’s recent rant on X, saying his inflammatory comments should not be overlooked.
“Hate, left unchecked, only multiplies,” the AJC said in a statement, Deadline reported. “At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews. We urge others with a platform like Ye’s—particularly in the entertainment industry—to call out this blatant hatred.”