Kanye West is shamelessly selling T-shirts featuring a Nazi swastika on his website. The rapper, who recently went on a social media rant to express his admiration for Hitler, has now wiped almost everything from his website, but the shirt featuring a swastika is available to purchase for $20.

The items West removed from his site include his upcoming album, which is tentatively titled Bully. He also removed the “All Day” hoodie Cassie was seen wearing in a video that showed Diddy assaulting her, Complex reported.