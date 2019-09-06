Kanye West unleashed his latest rant on X, formerly Twitter, taking shots at Elon Musk while also defending his wife Bianca Censori and praising Hitler. West declared himself as a Nazi in one post, then showed his admiration for Hitler in another message, Deadline reported.
“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” West wrote in another antisemitic post. “I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where’s my f**king apology for freezing my accounts. Suck my d**k. How’s that for an apology.”
The Grammy-winning rapper had plenty more to say as he fired off tweet after tweet in the middle of the night.
“I don’t even know what the f**k antisemitic means,” he said in one of his posts. “It’s just some bulls**t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls**t was that the write there.”
West also sent a message to Elon Musk, who has been heavily criticized after he seemed to display a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He accused Musk of stealing his “Nazi swag.”
The American Jewish Committee took a strong stance against West’s comments. In a statment, the organization said West is purposefully using his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred and the public should not overlook the dangerous influence his comments can have on his millions of followers, especially on social media.
“Hate, left unchecked, only multiplies,” the AJC said in a statement, per Deadline. “At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews. We urge others with a platform like Ye’s — particularly in the entertainment industry — to call out this blatant hatred.”
In regards to his wife, who faced backlash after wearing a nude dress at the 2025 Grammys, West said people are jealous of her.
“Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” West wrote, per Deadline. “Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”
West added that he has a “dominion” over his wife.
“This ain’t no woke as [sic] feminist s**t,” West wrote. “She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b**ches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do anything she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid a** woke pawns.”
Earlier this week, West said he was recently diagnosed with autism after he was falsely diagnosis with bipolar disorder 10 years ago. According to Forbes, West appeared on The Download podcast and said autism is the reason for his strange and argumentative behavior. He also said he stopped taking medication for his bipolar disorder because it blocks his creativity.