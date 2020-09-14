Demonizing Haitians in Ohio became a part of Trump/Vance campaign

The alleged harassment of Haitian migrants in Springfield by the Blood Tribe was part of a more significant phenomenon of attacking this community with threats and false, racist rumors. While the up to 150,000 Haitian immigrants who relocated to Springfield in recent years put some strain on the city’s resources, they were also welcomed by many for helping revitalize the city’s economy. But the Haitian community became a target after a Haitian migrant had a car accident that killed an 11-year-old boy, although the child’s father spoke against anti-Haitian hate attached to his son’s death. The harassment of Haitian migrants ramped up due to false and racist rumors about them stealing and eating neighbors’ pets circulated online.

Then-Republican candidate Trump repeated the pet rumors during his September presidential debate against Kamala Harris, increasing attention to these false claims. His running mate, JD Vance, who represented Ohio in the Senate in 2024, also backed the rumors during the presidential campaign. After Trump and Vance won the 2024 election, some members of the Haitian community left Springfield, fearing the new administration’s mass deportation policies would target them.

As the new Trump administration continues to implement its harsh anti-immigrant policies, it only stands to reason that the community that Trump and Vance falsely singled out would be worried. But even though the Republicans used racist lies to help win office, the lawsuit against the Blood Tribe indicated that someone may finally be held responsible for some of the damage caused to this community.