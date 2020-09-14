Months after Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were demonized with false rumors during the 2024 election season, the city has filed suit against a neo-Nazi group accused of harassing this vulnerable community. The lawsuit seeks to hold the white supremacists accountable for their actions against the Haitian migrant community that saw itself targeted by Donald Trump and JD Vance on their way to winning the White House.
Neo-Nazi group sued for targeting, harassing Haitians in Springfield
The city of Springfield and Mayor Rob Rue have joined forces with the Anti-Defamation League to sue the Blood Tribe, a racist group accused of “engaging in, and inciting, a campaign of harassment and intimidation, motivated by ethnic and racial hatred, against those who supported Springfield’s Haitian community in the face of Defendants’ racist attacks.” The lawsuit seeks to prevent the Blood Tribe from further harassing members of the Springfield community and to assess damages for the harassment it has already committed.
The Blood Tribe group, its leaders, Christopher Pohlhaus and Drake Berentz, and seven unnamed members are accused of various acts of harassment against Haitians in Springfield, including making bomb and death threats against them. Members of the group terrorized a jazz and blues festival in August, displaying Nazi symbols and salutes and making racist and anti-Semitic comments. The group sent hateful messages via voicemails and emails. It even used dating apps to publicize personal information about its targets and to send people looking for drugs or sex to private residences.
Demonizing Haitians in Ohio became a part of Trump/Vance campaign
The alleged harassment of Haitian migrants in Springfield by the Blood Tribe was part of a more significant phenomenon of attacking this community with threats and false, racist rumors. While the up to 150,000 Haitian immigrants who relocated to Springfield in recent years put some strain on the city’s resources, they were also welcomed by many for helping revitalize the city’s economy. But the Haitian community became a target after a Haitian migrant had a car accident that killed an 11-year-old boy, although the child’s father spoke against anti-Haitian hate attached to his son’s death. The harassment of Haitian migrants ramped up due to false and racist rumors about them stealing and eating neighbors’ pets circulated online.
Then-Republican candidate Trump repeated the pet rumors during his September presidential debate against Kamala Harris, increasing attention to these false claims. His running mate, JD Vance, who represented Ohio in the Senate in 2024, also backed the rumors during the presidential campaign. After Trump and Vance won the 2024 election, some members of the Haitian community left Springfield, fearing the new administration’s mass deportation policies would target them.
As the new Trump administration continues to implement its harsh anti-immigrant policies, it only stands to reason that the community that Trump and Vance falsely singled out would be worried. But even though the Republicans used racist lies to help win office, the lawsuit against the Blood Tribe indicated that someone may finally be held responsible for some of the damage caused to this community.