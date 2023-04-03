Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd, born Karlie Lewis, was arrested on a first-degree burglary charge after she allegedly broke into the residence of her estranged and soon-to-be ex-husband, Teleau “T Davinci” Belton, despite being ordered to stay away from him.
Lewis can only communicate with Belton regarding their divorce proceedings
Lewis and Belton are currently going through divorce proceedings after he filed following a domestic violence incident between the pair in February.
On April 4, a judge approved a warrant for Lewis’ arrest, and she was taken into custody Tuesday.
The judge also ordered her to stay away from the home she allegedly burglarized and to have no “direct or indirect” contact with Belton, except in matters related to their divorce, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room and 11 Alive. Her bond was set at $15,000.
Lewis’ attorney said he believes the case will be “resolved favorably”
The incident occurred at the residence between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, per 11 Alive. Prosecutors said Lewis entered the home through the rear master bedroom door and took several items, including a birth certificate, a watch and a card belonging to the resident. Surveillance footage allegedly shows her peering through a window and entering the home.
Steve Sadow, the high-profile attorney who also represented President Donald Trump in Georgia’s election interference case, is defending Lewis. He said she turned herself in on April 23 and was released on a consent bond.
“The warrant taken out on April 4 alleges Karlie’s husband is the claimed ‘victim.’ As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her. I am very confident Karlie’s case will be resolved favorably,” Sadow said in a statement obtained by 11 Alive.
As of now, no court date appears on the public docket.
News of Lewis’ arrest has circulated on social media. On Thursday, The Shade Room posted the reality star’s mugshot on Instagram, prompting a wave of reactions from users.
“Karlie Redd been chasing men since I was in high school….” one social media user wrote.
“Crashing out and catching charges over men in 2025 is CRAZY,” another wrote.
“The look gives ‘and I’ll do it again’ 😂” a third user wrote.
“Why can’t y’all be rich and leave the crimes to broke folk like us🤔” another wrote.
