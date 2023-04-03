Lewis can only communicate with Belton regarding their divorce proceedings

Lewis and Belton are currently going through divorce proceedings after he filed following a domestic violence incident between the pair in February.

On April 4, a judge approved a warrant for Lewis’ arrest, and she was taken into custody Tuesday.

The judge also ordered her to stay away from the home she allegedly burglarized and to have no “direct or indirect” contact with Belton, except in matters related to their divorce, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room and 11 Alive. Her bond was set at $15,000.