Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, on MTV which sees Yandy Smith-Harris and Rasheeda try to hash things out.

They meet poolside as Yandy tries to get clarity and move from “gray areas.”

Inside Yandy and Rasheeda’s convo on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

“It wasn’t until Erica Banks said what she said, then we enemies,” Smith-Harris tells Rasheeda in the preview.

“Let’s just dead the whole Erica thing, her and everything she stand for,” says Rasheeda.

They have a discussion bout being friends, but not close friends, as Rasheeda says in her confessional that she never called when she was going through anything with Kirk, so she doesn’t see they issue.

Check out the full preview below:

More details about this season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

As MTV states, this season sees “the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta get back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating to create the first ever Love & Hip Hop album. New music is on the way from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling their personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.”

This season features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy Smith-Harris and Ashley, wife of Lil Zane. Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Scrappy, Saucy Santana, Yung Joc, ZellSwag and Lil Zane also feature.

The new episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.