Sandman and Sovereignty are the other top bay colts in the race

Second in the betting lineup is Sandman at 9-2, followed by Sovereignty, who opened at 5-1 but has since advanced to 9-1. Sovereignty, trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, finished second in the Florida Derby at No. 18 and now starts from post No. 16 after the scratch of Grande on Friday.

After Rodriguez’s defection, the only eligible horse, Baeza, entered the field. The bay colt had 12-1 odds in the morning line and came in second to Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, per CBS News and the Courier-Journal.

“I thought he ran a remarkable race,” trainer John Shirreffs said in a statement obtained by the Courier-JournalCourier-Journal. “He went wide most of the way. Coming out of the turn into the stretch, he was lugging in a little bit. Once he changed leads, he took off again. Being green and knowing he can do better, it was a really good race.”

Several contenders enter the Kentucky Derby with mid-range to long-shot odds. Citizen Bull, trained by Bob Baffert, holds 14-1 odds, and Final Gambit, who won the Jeff Ruby Steaks, is listed at 16-1. International entrants Luxor Café (12-1) from Japan and Admire Daytona, winner of the UAE Derby, add global flair to this year’s field, per CBS News.