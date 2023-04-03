The 151st Kentucky Derby returns Saturday to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, kicking off a new round of Triple Crown races. With excitement, tradition, and pageantry at its core, the event has become one of horse racing’s most anticipated, and competitors will vie for the coveted garland of roses.
What is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby, often called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®,” is “the longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S. and one of the most prestigious horse races in the world,” according to the website.
Since its inaugural race in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has been held each year on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky — hailed as the world’s most iconic racetrack. Rooted in Southern charm and long-standing traditions, such as mint juleps and elaborate hats, the Derby continues to draw fans across generations with its rich history.
Who is Journalism?
Journalism, the three-time Santa Anita Derby champion, is an early favorite, with 7-2 odds. The horse headlines a formidable group of 20 others competing in the $5 million race.
The 3-year-old bay colt, trained by Michael W. McCarthy and ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli, will compete alongside other top contenders, including Chunk of Gold, American Promise and Publisher.
Journalism is the No. 8 horse but will start at No. 7 after Rodriguez was scratched from the list due to a foot bruise, according to CBS News, the Courier-Journal, and NBC’s affiliate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Sandman and Sovereignty are the other top bay colts in the race
Second in the betting lineup is Sandman at 9-2, followed by Sovereignty, who opened at 5-1 but has since advanced to 9-1. Sovereignty, trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, finished second in the Florida Derby at No. 18 and now starts from post No. 16 after the scratch of Grande on Friday.
After Rodriguez’s defection, the only eligible horse, Baeza, entered the field. The bay colt had 12-1 odds in the morning line and came in second to Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, per CBS News and the Courier-Journal.
“I thought he ran a remarkable race,” trainer John Shirreffs said in a statement obtained by the Courier-JournalCourier-Journal. “He went wide most of the way. Coming out of the turn into the stretch, he was lugging in a little bit. Once he changed leads, he took off again. Being green and knowing he can do better, it was a really good race.”
Several contenders enter the Kentucky Derby with mid-range to long-shot odds. Citizen Bull, trained by Bob Baffert, holds 14-1 odds, and Final Gambit, who won the Jeff Ruby Steaks, is listed at 16-1. International entrants Luxor Café (12-1) from Japan and Admire Daytona, winner of the UAE Derby, add global flair to this year’s field, per CBS News.
Here’s everything betters need to know heading into Saturday’s race, including post positions, horses, trainers, jockeys and odds:
2025 Kentucky Derby horses and odds
1. Citizen Bull, Bob Baffert, Martin Garcia, 14-1
2. Neoequos, Saffie Joseph Jr., Luis Saez, 50-1
3. Final Gambit, Brad Cox, Luan Machado, 16-1
4. Rodriguez, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith — SCRATCHED
5. American Promise, D. Wayne Lukas, Nik Juarez, 13-1
6. Admire Daytona, Yukihiro Kato, Christophe Lemaire, 40-1
7. Luxor Café, Noriyuki Hori, Joao Moreira, 12-1
8. Journalism, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 7-2
9. Burnham Square, Ian Wilkes, Brian Hernandez Jr., 16-1
10. Grande, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez — SCRATCHED
11. Flying Mohawk, Whit Beckman, Joe Ramos, 34-1
12. East Avenue, Brendan Walsh, Manny Franco, 35-1
13. Publisher, Steve Asmussen, Irad Ortiz Jr., 27-1
14. Tiztastic, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 18-1
15. Render Judgment, Kenny McPeek, Julien Leparoux, 14-1
16. Coal Battle, Lonnie Briley, Juan Vargas, 27-1
17. Sandman, Mark Casse, Jose Ortiz, 9-2
18. Sovereignty, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 9-1
19. Chunk of Gold, Ethan West, Jareth Loveberry, 29-1
20. Owen Almighty, Brian Lynch, Javier Castellano, 40-1
21. Baeza, John Shirreffs, Flavien Prat, 19-1
The Kentucky Derby is set to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET, but coverage starts much earlier — beginning at noon on USA Network and Peacock, and continuing on NBC and Peacock at 2:30 p.m., according to NBC Sports.