Kirk Medas, one of the stars of the former MTV reality show Floribama Shore, has died. He was 33 years old.

Medas was one of the most popular and beloved members of the Jersey Shore spinoff’s cast, both by fans and amongst the cast members themselves. The show ran on MTV from 2017 to 2021.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” MTV said in a statement.

How did Kirk Medas die?

His death comes after he spent almost two weeks in a hospital’s intensive care unit, per TMZ. It was reported earlier this week that he had been hospitalized and was “fighting necrotizing pancreatitis.” Per TMZ, his cause of death was liver failure.

‘Floribama Shore’ stars raised money for Medas before his death

Prior to Medas’ death, several co-stars had begun helping to crowdfund to support Medas’ health issues and expenses.

Aimee Hall shared on Instagram in part, “Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily. Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses.”

Nilsa Prowant also wrote in part on her Instagram, “Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love, prayers, donations, messages, and support for Kirk. He’s been in the ICU on a ventilator for two weeks now, fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis. Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time.”

Candace Rice also said on Instagram, “We’ve been praying so much and truly speaking a miracle over his body. @kirkmedas GoFundMe is in my bio and in my IG stories! Love you so much Kirk and if you cannot donate (understandable) please send prayers and covering over Kirk’s body, health, and over his mom.”

Reactions to Kirk Medas’s death

Tributes poured in from Floribama Shore co-stars in honor of Medas.

Hall confirmed Medas’ death in an Instagram post, writing in part, “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart—Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”

She continued, “Though my heart is shattered, I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain. He’s in heaven now—free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could. Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close. I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes. That memory will stay with me forever. I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday. Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always”

Prowant wrote on Instagram, “A picture is worth a thousand words and these are my favorite. Kirk was one of my favorite people in the whole world. Anytime you needed a friend, Kirk was always there. His laugh was contagious, you always wanted to hear more. He loved and lived life to the fullest. Our story is unique. A once in a lifetime chance of meeting. 8 strangers from all over the south who probably would’ve have crossed paths if we never had taken that crazy opportunity and I’m forever grateful we did. You were more than a roommate to me (and all of us) you were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times. Showed up every single time.”

She added, “My heart is broken…things will never be the same. The world lost the most beautiful, kind, and genuine person. Uncle Kirk to many, friend to all. I love you forever. I just know my dad is going to love hearing your stories. Rest in paradise, Kirk ♥️ please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

Mattie Lynn Breaux wrote, “I’m struggling with finding the right words, but the reality is that they don’t exist. This is still difficult to comprehend. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have known you, work with you, and call you a friend. You were a deeply loved individual who will be profoundly missed by many. My heart is heavy with grief. Processing this news has been a challenge. You’ve had a profound impact on numerous lives! You were an exceptional individual, friend, colleague, and human being. May you rest in peace. Praying for all of your friends, family, colleagues, and anyone who had the privilege of knowing you.

Until we meet again friend, RIP @kirkmedas.”

Codi Butts said, in part, “I love you so much. It is with a heavy heart I have to say goodbye to my best friend. I love you so much. My heart is absolutely broken. I wish this was a bad dream that I could just wake up from. Thank you Kirk for giving me some of the best years of my life. You have made me a better person. I will forever love you and cherish our friendship!”



