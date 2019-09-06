The late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi are now honored with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The bronze statue is inspired by an iconic image of the father-daughter duo at a 2019 basketball game. Vanessa Bryant delivered an emotional speech as the statue was officially unveiled to the world.

“We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi. Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas,” Vanessa said, according to NBA.com. “He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi. Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi’s dreams and for women across all sports. That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family.”

8.2.24 – Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized 🦋 pic.twitter.com/WxPDMfEaRq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2024