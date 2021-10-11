What a season it has been for the Cleveland Cavaliers! As of this writing, they sit in the number one spot in the eastern conference of the NBA. That’s a spot that has eluded them since LeBron James left for the last time. In my lifetime, as far as I can remember, the Cavs have only mattered when James was there. I can remember vividly playing NBA Jam and not knowing anyone on that squad growing up. The year 2003 changed everything when James was drafted. Ironically enough, he left the Cavaliers in free agency back in the summer of 2010. It was the infamous “decision” that rocked the sports world at its core. A huge reason why he left was that the Cavs hadn’t put enough premier talent around him in order to win. Well, they’ve figured that part out now, and it has made the top quarter of the Eastern Conference very exciting.

What’s behind the Cavaliers’ success?

For one, they built this team in an old-fashioned way and with patience. Secondly, they utilized their draft capital expertly. The Cavs drafted Evan Mobley in 2021. He has lived up to his potential thus far and then some. However, the Cavs have also built this team by utilizing their draft capital through trades. Along with continuing to develop Darius Garland, the Cavs also traded for perennial all-star Donovan Mitchell. Not to mention, they also acquired Jared Allen from the Brooklyn Nets. The amalgamation of these deals has led to continuity on the court over the past three seasons. It is now, with the team having a clean bill of health, where we’re seeing the most of their potential.

In Cleveland, they’ve hung their hat on the defensive end of the court. When you do that, you’re always able to give yourselves a chance to win. However, in the Cavs’ case, they also have such a dynamic offense. Their spacing has been much improved with the tandem of Garland and Mitchell figuring out how to play alongside one another. It’s been a huge catalyst to their success.

Unselfishness has aided the Cavaliers in a successful season

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot against Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell #4. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Cavs share the ball very well, and they ride the hot hand nightly. With so many options offensively, they’ve been able to give the upper echelon of teams in the NBA a run. Building that confidence is imperative to having a chance at a championship. Another thing that is invaluable in the league is having a good bench. Thankfully, the Cavs have that as well. It’s filled with playmakers like Max Strus, for instance, who is also a perimeter threat and can get hot at any time.

I know I don’t speak for only myself when I say that this is the best Cavs team since James left. But that’s not all. This is also the most fun Cavs squad since he left. Heading into the playoffs this season, the only thing that needs to be proven is if they can put teams away. Seven-game series are a different beast. I don’t doubt their talent, but their mentality will be tested even more.