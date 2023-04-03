When it comes to mixing pure musicianship with a more new-age approach, few artists have made a more explosive splash than Leon Thomas.

Despite once being best known as a child star actor, Thomas has since established himself as a premier songwriter, with credits for some of the biggest artists in music, including Ariana Grande, Drake and Giveon.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’ve been in the limelight my whole life but this season seems really personal,” Thomas told Blavity in a recent interview. “I think a lot of how people knew me was through other TV shows and movies, so it’s really great to have this personal process using music as therapy and kind of spilling all of the things that are going on in my life and have that resonate with millions of people has been such a cool process. We’re still building; we’re at the beginning but I really feel like we’re inching towards a new level.”