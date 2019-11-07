Le’Veon Bell, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was accused of rape by a cousin, Jada Bell, who filed a lawsuit against the ex-NFL player in Franklin County, Ohio, last year. Now, Le’Veon is denying the claims, and his lawyer told TMZ Sports that Jada’s accusations are “bogus.”

In the lawsuit, Jada alleged Le’Veon started assaulting her when she was around 6 or 7 years old. She claimed that Le’Veon, who Jada said is eight years older than her, would use “slang terms” to refer to the sexual acts he wanted her to do to him.

“For instance,” the lawsuit notes, “he termed oral sex ‘fire.'”

Jada said the abuse went on for around a decade and persisted when Bell was at Michigan State University and would come back to Ohio “during his college years and beyond.” She claims it ended when she turned 18 years old.

Jada filed the lawsuit on March 22, 2024. Months later, in October 2024, a judge issued a default judgment in her favor, who determined Le’Veon was “served according to law and failed to move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action.”

A few weeks ago, a jury trial took place without Le’Veon in attendance to determine damages. Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, that trial saw Jada be awarded $25 million.

“My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him,” Le’Veon’s attorney, Thomas Shaffer, told TMZ Sports. “Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents.”

Shaffer added that Bell was not living in Ohio at the time he was allegedly served.

“The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served,” he said. “My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the merits of the case have never been litigated.”

Le’Veon spent eight years in the NFL, making over $45 million in his contracts with the league. After retiring from the sport in 2022, the 33-year-old has pivoted to professional boxing and has a record of 2-1.